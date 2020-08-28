1/1
Louise Pera
Louise Pera

Born in Pescia, Italy and longtime resident of South San Francisco, entered into rest on August 24, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Armando Leo Pera. Loving mother of Richard, Angelo and daughter-in-law Kelly. Adored grandmother of Sage, Avery and Nickolas. Known for her kindness and wonderful smile. She had a calm way about her, especially under pressure. She had a knack for keeping everyone at ease. She was able to see the bright side of everything and her smile was a beacon for the family. Worked in the accounting industry and eventually ran the family business with her husband and son. Enjoyed animals, art, dolls, cooking, fashion, travel, music, learning, giving to others, her kitty "Baby Girl" and above all else, family and dear friends.

A private committal was held. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors - South San Francisco
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
