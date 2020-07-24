1/1
Louise Sansoe
1931 - 2020
Louise J. Sansoe
April 30, 1931 - July 17, 2020
Louise Sansoe entered into rest on July 17, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a proud third generation San Francisco native, resident of San Mateo, and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe of Humboldt County.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Sandy in 2004 and her older brothers Gene, Joe, and Bill. Louise is survived by daughters Gina Rossi and Diana Sansoe, grandchildren Vincent Rossi and Mia Rossi (Cesar), great-grandchildren Manolo and Jackson Gino, former son-in-law Bruno Rossi, nephews and nieces, and many lifelong friends who were like family to Louise.

Louise had a passion for helping others, especially people suffering from addiction. She retired from Mills-Peninsula Hospital as a licensed alcohol and drug recovery intake counselor, and she put her education and talent to use in her volunteer work. Louise served on the board of directors of Friendship House of Native Americans for seven years, served for nineteen years on the board of San Francisco Youth Campus which was affiliated with the Convent of the Good Shepherd, and served as a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital at Fort Miley.

Louise will be remembered for her Irish/Indian humor and generous spirit. Fr. Nicholas Farana was instrumental in her faith and education at St. Peter's High School. Her strong Catholic faith and daily mass were a source of strength and sustaining light. She often reflected on this passage that embodied how she lived her life, "I shall not pass this way again. Any good I can do, or any kindness I can show, let me not defer or neglect it. For I shall not pass this way again."

In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory can be made to: Good Shepherd Gracenter, 1310 Bacon Street, San Francisco, CA 94134, gsgracenter.org; Friendship House, 56 Julian Ave., San Francisco, CA 94103, friendshiphousesf.org

Due to COVID-19, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when groups of friends can gather to share memories of Louise.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 24 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

