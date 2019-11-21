|
Louise Limbach Spangler
February 7, 1931 - November 19, 2019Louise Limbach Spangler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was 88 years old.
Louise had a very rich and accomplished life. Family and community service were her hallmarks. She was an active and creative person and re-invented herself many times. While raising her four daughters (which she would say was her magnum opus), Louise was a tireless volunteer with the Girl Scouts, Allied Arts Guild, the West Bay Opera, and Christ Episcopal Church. She co-owned the Gold Thimble needlepoint shop in Woodside and was an avid amateur photographer. Later, she expanded her horizons, working with Nature Expeditions International, and then pursued a career in publishing with Houghton Mifflin. She realized a personal dream in 1989 when she purchased Uncommon Threads yarn shop in downtown Los Altos. The local knitting community became like family, and she ran the shop for 20 years.
Louise was born in Cleveland, Ohio and spent her childhood years in Hudson, Ohio. She attended Middlebury College in Vermont, and after spending her single-girl years in Boston, she met and married her husband Denny, and they moved back to the Hudson area, where they had their first daughter Anne. Business led the family to Scottsdale, Arizona, where their daughters Betsy and Amy were born, and they moved to the Bay Area in 1962, where their youngest daughter Sarah was born. Louise and Denny embraced the Los Altos community and both remained closely involved with the city throughout their lives.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband Denny and her brother Karl Limbach (Lois). She is survived by her brother George Limbach (Ann); her four daughters Anne Spangler (Rick Singer), Betsy Westman (Matt), Amy Spangler (Rich O'Connell), and Sarah Wentker (Dave); by her grandchildren Hannah and Josh Singer; Chris (Harini), Emily, and Taylor Westman; Erin and Will O'Connell; Nick and Francy Wentker; and by her great-granddaughter Harper Lee Linhardt Westman.
Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 4:00pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 1040 Border Road, Los Altos. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Los Altos Community Foundation (losaltoscf.org)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019