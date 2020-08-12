Louise Steiner

Louise Marjorie Anixter Steiner
February 5, 1928 - August 6, 2020
Family. That is what mattered most to Mom, Grammie, and Great-Grammie. Louise was dedicated to the love and support of her family. Birthdays and holidays were always highlights during the year for Louise, when she would be surrounded by her children, grandchildren and - within the last year – great grandchildren.
Louise and her late husband, Dr. Albert A. Steiner, enjoyed 65 years of romance and adventure as they took many wonderful trips to destinations around the world – sometimes even with family in tow. They also spent a lot of time in Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs where they enjoyed warm weather, tennis, and friends.
Louise, the daughter of the late Evelyn and Louis Anixter, was a native San Franciscan, of which she was very proud. She attended Stanford University and volunteered considerable time to a variety of organizations and institutions through the years. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Schuman (Mark D.) and son, Mark Steiner (Mary), her five grandchildren Emily Smith (Alex), Keith Schuman (Maggie), Alissa Worton-Hunt (Ben), Katherine Peterman (Jeremy) and Scott Steiner, as well as two great-grandchildren Lila Peterman and Henry Worton-Hunt. Louise was predeceased by her beloved son, Keith Evan Steiner.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association
or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.