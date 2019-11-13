San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Luann Lynch

Luann Lynch Obituary
Luann (Murtha) Lynch

Luann Lynch, loving wife, mother and 'Ya-Ya.' A native of Butte, Montana, who was born on August 6, 1956 and passed peacefully on November 11, 2019. Luann was preceded in death by her parents Imelda and Richard Murtha. Devoted wife of James and mother to Regina (Marshal) Hampton, Rick, and Laura (Matt). Proud grandmother of Georgia Hampton. sister of Michealyn (Dale) Lang and Creig (Joanne) Murtha. Loving aunt, great-aunt and cousin to numerous relatives throughout the country. At age 6 Luann, along with her parents, sister and brother moved to San Francisco and made a home in the Sunset District. Luann graduated from St. Cecilia's grammar school and Cathedral High School. While completing the nursing program at City College of San Francisco, she met Jim, her future husband of 41-plus years. She retired from a career as a payroll specialist. Luann was devoted to her family and friends. Family was her number one priority! She was a positive and supportive role model to all, whose strength came from her faith in God. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. All services will be held on Friday November 15th at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 2555 17th Ave. Visitation is at 12:30, a Rosary at 1:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Paul's Preservation Fund, St. Cecilia Church, or a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
