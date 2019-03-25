Lucia (Luciana) Rosa Todesco in Montalvo July 23, 1935 - March 21, 2019 Lucia entered into eternal life on March 21, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. She is survived by her loving husband of 60+ years, Jose and daughter Marie Refuerzo. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy and France.

Lucia is preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Maria, sister Antonietta, brothers Fede, Tino, Onorato, Constantino and son-in-law, Tim. She was a devoted Catholic, enjoyed cooking, dancing, sports, entertaining friends playing her harmonica, and helping others. She was a former member of the Italian Catholic Federation (St. Brigid Branch #243) and the Military Officer's Wives Club.











Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th between 4:00 pm and 7:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. all at Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green St., San Francisco.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29th at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 666 Filbert St., San Francisco.

Lucia will be returned to Italy for Interment.

Lucia will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family wishes to thank all her friends who supported her during her illness.







