Lucie D'Angelo
Lucie E. D'Angelo
Feb 14, 1952 - Aug 15, 2020
Born and raised Niagara Falls, NY. . Died peacefully in the arms of her husband at home in Oakland, CA after a 2 year struggle with lung cancer. Survived by mother Virginia D'Angelo. Predeceased by father, Frank. Survived by brother David (Linda Fegatilli) and their children Mark (Stefanie) of Cleveland, OH and Nicholas of Rochester, NY. She is survived by her loving friend, lover, and husband of 47 years Mr. Asia Patterson. Survived by her adoptive daughters Sally Gam Nguyen(Tuan) of Oakland, CA and Markeeta Patterson of Buffalo, NY. Survived by many grandchildren including Reginald Branch, Jr, Arnice Harris,and Archie Harris of Buffalo,NY and Calvin Hoang of Oakland.

Enjoyed hiking, sailing, scuba diving, camping, and trekking the United States and Central America. Later in life, found the joy of cross country skiing.
Ultrasound tech for High Risk Perinatal at UCSF Benioff Children Physician in Oakland. Loved working with patients for 43 years. Enjoyed being first one to show patients their future children.
Special thanks to Hospice Providers Nurse Deedee and caretaker Avanya.
In lieu of flowers, contribute to Lotus Bloom Learning Center 555 19th St #131, Oakland, CA 94612. www.lotusbloomfamily.org. Due to Covid. Services planned for 8/15/2021. Contact Asia Patterson via Facebook for details.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
