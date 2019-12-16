|
Lucky HarrisonLucky Harrison passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, in Palo Alto. She had a lovely and loving spirit. Lucky was a long-term docent at Stanford University's Cantor Center for the Visual Arts and at the Windhover Contemplative Center. With her warm eye contact, easy smile, and rye sense of humor Lucky quickly made even strangers feel seen, heard, and appreciated. Many people have shared their memories of the deep connection and support that they received from Lucky. Even those who didn't see her often felt close to her and many came to see her as a second mother. Lucky will be deeply missed by her large extended family and by her many long-time friends.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Walter Harrison, professor emeritus of Applied Physics at Stanford and their four sons, Rick, John, Bill, and Bob. The Harrison family is very close and has continued to spend holidays and vacations together with their friends several times each year. Walt and Lucky are famous for their parties and Lucky especially for her beautiful table decorations and for her style in general. Lucky was also known for her generosity both big and small. For many events she would prepare a small gift for each person in attendance such as chocolates in a special tin box wrapped up nicely with a bow.
She was born Lucille Prince Carley to E. Albert and Marian Carley on Long Island, New York, October 9, 1930. She skipped one year in grade school and at seventeen spent a year in a private boarding high school, Stonleigh Burhnam, in Massachusetts. She then attended a small liberal arts college, Wilson College, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. A few months after graduation she was offered a prestigious Ford Foundation fellowship at Cornell University. She accepted and received her Masters degree in education. While at Cornell she met Walt whom she married a year later in 1954. She worked as a first grade teacher for one year in La Mesa, California. After marrying, she taught in Champaign-Urbana while Walt completed his PhD in physics at the University of Illinois. In 1956 Walt's job at General Electric brought them to Schenectady, New York, where their four sons were born. In 1965 Walt was offered a professorship at Stanford and they moved into their beloved Eichler home on the Stanford campus.
In addition to her husband and sons, Lucky is survived by Rick's wife Linda, John's longtime partner KK Downey, and Bill's husband Geng Thimsuren. Her grandchildren are Ace, Winny, Mark, and Jennifer (children of Rick), and Luka and Kasper (children of Bill). Her two great grandchildren are Gavin Hurley, son of Jennifer, and Violet Lucky Winter, daughter of Winny who is the daughter of Rick's first wife, Jackie Fleckenstein. Lucky's surviving brother Bill Carley has a daughter, Sara Morris, with a son, Blaze, all of Bangor, Maine.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019