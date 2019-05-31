Resources More Obituaries for Lucinda Crocker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucinda Crocker

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lucinda Crocker June 14, 1933 - May 28, 2019 Lucinda Jane Campbell Crocker, age 85, passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 28th, 2019 at her home in San Francisco, surrounded by her family.

Lucinda Jane was born June 14th, 1933 in York, PA to Mary Eaton and George Campbell Jr. She graduated from Chatham Hall in Chatham, VA and Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, NY with an AA in Fashion Design. She married 2nd Lieutenant Edward Payson Whittemore of Portland, ME in December of 1955. They had 2 daughters, Abigail and Sarah, and divorced in 1963. Lucinda relocated to San Francisco and met and married Charles Crocker of San Francisco.



Lucinda, known as Cinda to her family and close friends, was a woman of great vitality, beauty, grace and charm. Her interests spanned from athletics to the arts to community. In her youth, Lucinda was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many ribbons in dressage. She later became an avid tennis player with many friends.



Her love of beauty and art led her to work in art galleries and at Mademoiselle magazine, to design hats, sit on the Board of the SF Ballet, and extensively study traditional faux and decorative painting techniques. On a whim, she started painting her own lamps and this grew quickly to become La Bella Copia and Bella Shades, San Francisco designers' go-to for exquisite, sophisticated custom lamps and lampshades.



Lucinda's outgoing and energetic personality connected her with the community in a variety of ways. She enjoyed sitting on boards such as The and Seven Tepees, and entertaining groups large and small in her homes with great generosity and style. Because of her charisma, warmth and genuine interest in others, anyone who met Lucinda would never forget her.



Lucinda was a member of the Cal Club, the Metropolitan Club, the Town & Country Club and New York's Colony Club.



Lucinda is survived by her beloved husband and favorite dance partner, Charles Crocker, her daughters Abigail Crocker Reagan and Sarah Campbell Crocker, her granddaughters Arianna Fay Reagan and Chiara Campbell Reagan, her brother George "Jerry" Campbell, half sister Kate Campbell Watts, and half brother Henry Wilton Campbell.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries