Lucy E. Capdeville
August 15, 1920March 27, 2020Lucy was born in San Francisco, California to Tomasa Sanchez Alvarez and Julian Alvarez, 99.7 years ago. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Capdeville, two brothers, Joaquin Alvarez and Augustine Perez and her son, Raymond A. Rodriguez. Lucy is survived by two daughters, Anita Alvarez (Al Alvarez), and Gloria Rodriguez. Lucy was a hardworking woman who changed her career midlife, after raising three kids. She attended night school to pursue a lifelong ambition to become an LVN. She worked for 20 years as a private nurse. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital in the Mission District of San Francisco. Lucy was admired and loved by many friends and family. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandsons, granddaughters, great- grandsons, great-granddaughters and one great, great granddaughter. We give thanks to the caretakers and hospice workers who were wonderful and kind. Cremation Services were handled by the Neptune Society, San Francisco Columbarium and Funeral Home, 1 Loraine Court, San Francisco, CA 94118
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020