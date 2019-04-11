Resources More Obituaries for Lucy Ramirez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucy Ramirez

Lucy says "Goodbye to all my family and friends!"

Lucy was born Lucy Ramirez on April 23, 1939 to Jose and Rosario Ramirez, she was one of 15 children. Rome, Mary, Tony, Izzy, Ann, Rose, Lynn, Fina, Frances, Chicka, Johnny, Joey, Ray and Frankie. Lucy is survived by her children, Pam, Daniel and Denise, as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchild. She is also survived by her partner and soulmate of 41 years, Don Blanchard and his children who loved her very much and always will.

Coming from a very large family meant that you never left her home hungry or lonely. Lucy welcomed all, you might have entered as a friend, but you left as family.

Industrious, hardworking and multi-talented. Lucy began her career in the food industry as a teenager working at her sister's restaurant. She would go on to become the proud proprietor of the Doctor's Bar and Restaurant in the Excelsior district of San Francisco for 23 years. At the Doctor's Lucy was head chef, bartender, cleaner, and host; however it couldn't be done without the multitalented people who supported her and the restaurant.The Doctor's was blessed by pulling in a diverse group of the most talented, guest chefs, bartenders, waitress, dishwashers, and more, who had already made a name for themselves and came to the doctors. Her outgoing personality, loving and caring attitude, made her beloved by all who came to know her.

At the Doctor's Friday night was free pasta night. You could come in and enjoy a delicious plate of pasta and great company. At Christmas, friends who had formed a family, came in for a free feast. Walking into the Doctor's, Lucy made you a part of the family.

Lucy was very thoughtful, doing small things to let you know that you were cared about. Don's children and Lucy's children were all her children and grandchildren. Lucy had a wonderful sense of humor, some might even say wicked, as she loved a good practical joke and was gracious when the joke was on her. Lucy was unique!

Annual trips to Reno with 50 or so friends was something Lucy really enjoyed.

On April 5, 2019 Lucy went to join family and friends in heaven, where no doubt, she will brighten up heaven. Here a final message for and from Lucy...

We love Lucy

Lucy loves Us

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019