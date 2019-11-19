Home

Luis Sierra Ponce de Leon


1931 - 2019
Luis Sierra Ponce de Leon

September 23, 1931-November 12, 2019

Luis Sierra Ponce de Leon passed away November 12, 2019 after a long illness in his San Francisco home at the age of 88. He was born in Vigo, Spain where he spent his childhood and completed his law degree. As a young man he came to the U.S. on a Fullbright scholarship to Harvard University, continuing his studies at Stanford University were he received his PhD in Spanish and taught for several years. He was the author of several books and taught for many years at California State University East Bay before his retirement. He is survived by his sisters Pilar Sierra Ponce de Leon of Spain, Guadalupe Sierra Docet of Madrid, Spain, Maria Luisa Sierra Docet of Paris, France, and numerous nieces and nephews in Europe. A 10 am memorial service will be held for him on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Saint Paul's Church in San Francisco. He will be buried at sea in March 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
