|
|
Luisa Antoinette GaldieriLuisa Antoinette Galdieri, 101, of San Francisco, California, passed away in her home on February 13, 2020. She was born to parents Anita Bandini and Ugo Grossi on February 10th, 1919 in Florence, Italy.
In 1938 she immigrated with her sister Flora to the United States through Ellis Island at the age of 19 after the death of their parents. They then traveled by train to San Francisco to be met by their sister Cecilia and uncle, Rev. Fr. Bandini. She soon met Peter Galdieri at his father's pharmacy in North Beach and they quickly became an "item".
Luisa went on to study at SF College for Women, Lone Mountain and graduated in 1940 with a Bachelor in Arts degree. There she became fluent in English and French, for which she was awarded a Merit Medallion. She participated in the Italian Club, French Club, Women's Athletic Association, and was a member of Pi Mu Iata and Pi Delta Phi. She also attended the S.F. Conservatory of Music and upon graduation taught violin and piano there. She also played the violin in concerts at the 1939 Expo.
She and Peter were married in 1942 at Our Lady of the Snows Church in Reno, Nevada. Together, they raised five children. She was a homemaker and avid volunteer for the rest of her life.
She enjoyed playing the violin, piano, as well as singing in her church choir, volunteering for the church, and senior citizen causes. When leaving her 100th birthday party, she smiled and said: "I'll see you next year at my 101st!" She did!
Luisa is survived by daughters: Sandra Wilcox, Anna Maria Galdieri, Maria Murtagh (John), Jane Ritchie; son, Michael Galdieri; grandsons: Matthew Ritchie, Aaron Galdieri, and Devin Galdieri; granddaughter, Jessica Box (Wes); great granddaughters: Violet Ham, Meredith Ham, Destinee and Chloe Galdieri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, and sisters: Cecilia Ross and Flora Praszker.
A private service was held.
Donations may be made to Hospice By the Bay, 17 East Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939 or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, 450 Stanyan St., S.F. CA 94117.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020