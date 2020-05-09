Lupe SanchezNovember 4, 1919 – May 5, 2020Lupe Sanchez passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes. Lupe was born in Dallas Texas to Isabel and Robert Sanchez then moved to San Francisco as an infant. She is the eldest of her siblings Robert Jr. and Julie and the last survivor of her generation who founded Casa Sanchez. In 1924, R. Sanchez Company began as a tamale factory in San Francisco. Her father then opened the first mechanized tortilla factory in Northern California. Casa Sanchez then became the first in the country to sell fresh salsa to grocers. In the 1960's, during the Jazz heyday Lupe and her siblings had a thriving jazz club in the Fillmore. She was a brilliant painter and pianist. Lupe is survived by her 5 nieces and nephews Robert, George, Martha, Liz and James. She had 14 grand nieces and nephews and 8 great grand nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.