Lydia Abriani
1922 - 2020Lydia was born in Superior, Wyoming to Adelina and Zefferino Bettolo. She married Battista Abriani, 1941 and lived in San Francisco, California. Later buying a house in South San Francisco. Lydia worked for many years at Ben Franklins on Grand Avenue. As did many family members.
Lydia passed away in her home, surrounded by family, February 15th. She is survived by her sons Robert and Roy. Sister Sylvia DeMarco, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Lydia was laid to rest with her husband, Battista in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, California. She had 3 loving caregivers. For 8 years they cared for her with the utmost care. The family wishes to thank, Grace, Big Nell and Little Nell for their love and service.
In Memory of Lydia Abriani, donations can be made to Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94402
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020