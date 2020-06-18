Lydia Fleming

Lydia (Scarsella) Fleming
Mar 27, 1933 - Jun 17, 2020
Lydia Joanne Fleming (born Moglia, formerly Scarsella), passed away the morning of June 17th, 2020, at the age of 87. Lydia, lovingly called "Nonnie" by her grandchildren, lived her entire life in the Bay Area. She was born in the Mission neighborhood to Italian parents from Bedonia, Italy. Her father came to San Francisco by way of Buenos Aires. Lydia attended the Notre Dame School on Dolores Street. She earned her Bachelor's degree in history from San Francisco College For Women (Lone Mountain College), now part of USF, and went on to have a rewarding career in education. She taught history at her alma mater, Notre Dame, before serving as principal. She has always been strong-willed, principled, and loving, traits that suited her perfectly for a life of teaching, motherhood, and grandmotherhood. She took care of everyone around her while also passing on her unmissable intelligence and sense of strength and independence.
She married John Scarsella in 1953 and had two children, Liane and John, who live close by in San Francisco and Mill Valley, respectively, and remained frequent and devoted presences in her life. In 1980 she married Peter Fleming, and moved to San Rafael. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 15th.
It speaks to her capacity for love and her commitment to family that she is survived by so many. She has four grandchildren, Samantha, Edward, Kimberly, and Jessica, for whom she was an affectionate, funny, dedicated, and adored Nonnie. She was a true Italian nonna in every sense of the word. She remains close to her first husband, John, and with her second marriage her family only grew. Her husband, Peter, was her perfect match for the second half of her life and together they were the glue that held their big, loud, Italian-Irish, family together.
The last few years of her life have been difficult, and while she may finally rest in peace, she will be missed greatly and unwaveringly by her family and friends. She is survived by Peter, Liane Corrales (Greg), John Scarsella (Lisa), Samantha, Edward, Kimberly, Jessica, and all of her extended family and friends who love their mom, wife, aunt, cousin, friend, teacher, and Nonnie.
She is preceded by her parents, Alfonso and Luigina, as well as her cousin and best friend, Clelia, whom she missed greatly and is surely already conspiring with in Heaven.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.