Lydia Manayan was born in the Philippines in September 1935. She is survived by her five children Annabelle, Allan, Aileen, Annielyn, and Antonio Jr.; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, and siblings Ronnie, James, and Elvira.

Besides her family, Lydia's passion was traveling around the world. We will always remember her kindness and gentle spirit. She taught us how to love unconditionally, and she will forever be in our hearts.

Viewing visitation is on May 31, 2019 from 4 to 9 pm at Cypress Lawn, Newall Chapel. Memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11 am in St. Brendan's Church, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 1, 2019
