Lyllian Wendroff It is with great sadness that the family of Lyllian Wendroff announce her passing on February 23rd. She was born in Denver on January 25, 1931. A strong, independent, and fearless young woman, she moved to San Francisco in her 20s. In 1967, Lyllian married the late Alan Wendroff. Together they shared a beautiful life together as avid readers, music lovers, world travelers and life-long learners. Lyllian began her career at Mount Zion Hospital, and continued at the newly developed Goldman Institute on Aging (currently the Institute on Aging) where she remained until her retirement. She also was a volunteer at the San Francisco Botanical Garden for more than 40 years. In addition to her many friends, she is survived by her treasured sister-in-law, Maureen Waldbaum, nieces and nephews: Mark Waldbaum (Scott), Randi Bloom (Kerry), Debbi Waldbaum, Michelle Slosky (Bill), Ted Slosky (Sue) and Michael Slosky; her godchildren, Alexandra and Noah Schneider, as well as her cousin Arlene (Missy) Doyle (Don) and stepson David Wendroff (Wendy) and stepdaughter Kathy Hannappel (the late Mike).



Services will be held at Eternal Home Cemetery, 1051 El Camino Real in Colma, CA, Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



Donations in Lyllian's memory may be made to: Fromm Institute for Lifelong Learning at the University of San Francisco, The San Francisco Botanical Garden (formerly known as Strybing Arboretum), and/or the Bay Area Jewish Healing Center.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019