Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Church
880 Tamarack Ave.
San Carlos, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette Cleaveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Cleaveland


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette Cleaveland Obituary
Lynette Marie Cleaveland

Sept. 14, 1942 to Oct. 4, 2019

Lynette Marie Cleaveland, wife, mother, grandmother and incomparable travel agent departed on her final journey on Friday Oct. 4, 2019.
After years of bravely fighting off one health challenge after another, her heart finally said enough and surrounded by her loved ones she quietly drifted away.
Lynette Marie Rodrigues was born to Emily & Frank Rodrigues in San Jose on September 14, 1942.
A graduate of San Jose's Notre Dame High School Class of 1960 and Belmont's College of Notre Dame, (now Notre Dame de Namur University) Class of 1964, she met her future husband, Peter, during rehearsals for a college stage production.
They married in 1965 and have called San Carlos home for over 50 years. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in July 2019 by taking a road trip to Oregon to spend time with their granddaughter, Olivia.
After her son, Scott, and daughter, Maria, were firmly planted in San Carlos schools, Lynette went back to school herself and became a travel agent.
Starting in 1978 she worked for over 40 years for Little World Travel in Belmont sending her clients all over the world for business and play. There was nothing she wouldn't do for them to make their trips worry free and as exciting as possible.
Lynette traveled too. Visiting every continent except Antarctica…which remained forever on her bucket list.
Together with Peter she cruised the world's oceans and rivers and visited the capitals of Europe, the Far East, the Near East, South America and Africa.
When she wasn't traveling she was quilting. Her beautifully designed and crafted quilts won prizes at the San Mateo County Fair and became treasured keepsakes for her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She loved the time spent with her quilting buddies in the Peninsula Quilt Guild and her sisters in the quilting bee she helped form called "Bee Confused".
Her passing reunited her with her parents, grandparents, her younger brother, Frank, and numerous aunts and uncles.
She leaves her husband, Peter, son, Scott and his partner Jenny Nagel of Menlo Park, daughter, Maria and her partner Megan Lenihan of San Francisco, granddaughters Olivia, and Lola, her Brother Douglas and his wife Lynne of Saratoga, her sister Renee Sophia and her husband Eddie Joe Mossop of Kapaa Kauai and a whole host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary will be said Thursday October 17 at 7 P.M. at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont.
A Mass will be served on Friday October 18 at 11 A.M. at St. Charles Church at 880 Tamarack Ave. in San Carlos.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Lynette's name to or a .


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
Download Now