Lynette Martha Hill Lynette "Lyn" Martha Hill, nee Chegwidden, of Salt Lake City, Utah, born on February 17, 1925 in Murray, Utah, to the late Alice Maud Chegwidden and the late Edward Joseph Chegwidden, passed away peacefully, at the grand age of 94 on April 7, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Lynette attended St. Mary of the Wasatch, Salt Lake City, Utah and after WWII at the University of California Berkeley, graduating in 1947. Lynette served in the U.S. Army WAC from 1945 to 1946 in World War II, attaining the rank of Sargent. She also worked performing Cancer Screening in Women's Health Care as a cytotechnologist at Children's Hospital, California Campus until she retired in 1992. Lynette was married to the late Emil Davis Hill. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Mary Chegwidden. Lynette is survived by her sons and wives, Christopher and Myrna, Michael and Alex, Gregory T., James M., and William and Astrid Hill; and grandchildren, Shea Shawnson,Edward, Christine, John, and Dustin Hill. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Missy. Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life, officiated by Family, on Wednesday, April 17 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at McAvoy O'Hara, 4545 Geary Blvd., San Francisco, California, 94118





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary