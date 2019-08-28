|
Lynn Singleton Ewing
September 8, 1951 to August 10, 2019Family and friends of Lynn Singleton Ewing, a long time resident of San Carlos, CA, are grieving her sudden death on August 10th. Born in San Diego, CA, Lynn was the first daughter of Lee and Joan Singleton. She has one younger sister with whom she was close, Vickie Singleton.
After graduating from Grossmont High School in La Mesa, Lynn worked as a flight attendant for Western Airlines. She lived in Minnesota and married Bill Meeker before returning to California. They had one daughter, Kristin Meeker. Lynn married Gail Ewing and united their families in 1985. Lynn brought her daughter Kristin to the marriage and Gail, his two daughters, Melissa Saberi and Jessica Krause. Together they had one son, Todd Ewing.
Todd was very close to both parents, bringing son Benjamin, 3, into the Ewing household with partner, Rachel Greider, and filling it with joy. Lynn was a loving and involved grandparent to five other grandchildren. Melissa and Tom Saberi's two sons, Josiah, 14, and Zaiden, 11, and Jessica and Dan Krause's three children Kolbey, 9, Beau 7, and Elsie 3.
Lynn and Gail's 34 year marriage was filled with friends, travel, love and spiritual growth. They bought and renovated their beautiful home in San Carlos in 1992 and proceeded to make it a wonderful place for hosting, especially around the holidays.
Lynn travelled all over the world and cultivated innumerable lifelong friendships. She was charismatic, dependable, and made herself available to anyone in need. Her capacity for love, compassion, empathy, forgiveness and spiritual growth were just a few of her many extraordinary qualities.
Both Lynn and Gail were active members of the Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo. She also played and loved the accordion since childhood. Lynn was involved in the San Francisco Accordion Club, and performed all over the world. She taught lessons and would play for family at holiday gatherings.
Lynn was buried in a private ceremony on Saturday, August 17th at Skylawn Memorial Cemetery in San Mateo. A "Celebration of Life" service for Lynn is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at Filoli House and Gardens at 86 Canada Road, Woodside, CA 94062. Refreshments will be available before the service and a buffet lunch and beverages will be served after. If you wish to attend, please RSVP via email to [email protected] as we wish to accommodate everyone.
In lieu of flowers, The family is requesting donations be made to:
Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo
300 E. Santa Inez, San Mateo, CA 94401,
(650) 342-5946, email: [email protected]
Or make a donation online at https://uusanmateo.org/
Or,
Worldwide EndoMarch
? Brittany K. Roney
8027 Macaw Court
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Donations can be made online at
https://www.endomarchnews.org/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019