Lynn Fowler Hammersmith Lynn F. Hammersmith died peacefully in the evening on August 1, 2019 in her home with her loved ones by her side. She was 83 years old.
Lynn was born on November 20, 1935 to Marjorie Stillion Fowler and Charles Beebe Fowler M.D. in Oakland CA.. She spent her childhood in Oakland and then moved to San Francisco in eighth grade where she attended the Sarah Dix Hamlin School. She attended the University of Arizona and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. On April 15, 1961 she married William C. Hammersmith Jr.. They had two children, Cecelia(Cissy) and William(Will). The family split their time between the city, Monte Rio, and Aptos (Rio del Mar) CA .
Lynn was a dedicated wife and mother who loved gardening, needlework, sailing, bodysurfing, the San Francisco Opera, the 49ers, the Giants, and her numerous dogs. When she and Bill moved to Aptos full time, Lynn became known as "The Boxer Lady of Beach Drive".
Lynn was a member of the Children's Theater Association of San Francisco for many years. During her active years with CTA Lynn was a behind the scenes member focusing on scenery, lighting, props, sewing costumes, and trouping the live theater performances to elementary schools. She truly enjoyed the spirit and camaraderie of CTA.
Lynn was a fourth generation Californian whose family settled and farmed in western Sonoma County in the town of Valley Ford. She was also a member of The Society of California Pioneers.
Lynn will be remembered for her beautiful smile, great sense humor, and true kindness. She was truly a "down to earth" lady who was always willing to lend an ear.
Lynn was on the Board of Directors of Halsted N. Gray- Carew & English for the last 27 years.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, husband William C. Hammersmith Jr., brother-in-law John Weichhart, nephew Rex Weichhart, sister-in-law June Monson, and brother-in-law Arch Monson Jr. She is survived by her children, Cecelia (Don Hayes ) and Will (Debbie Crandall), her sister Betty Weichhart of Kauii, grandsons Roy Hayes and Will Hayes, great granddaughters, nephews and nieces.
Join us for a Celebration of Lynn on Sunday, September 29, between 1 and 4 P.M. at the Valencia Hall, 2555 Valencia Road, Aptos California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019