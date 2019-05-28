Resources More Obituaries for Lynn Little Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Little

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lynn Brown Little September 10, 1937 - May 10, 2019 Lynn Little passed away May 10, at her home in Palm Desert, after a long battle with cancer. Lynn was born in San Francisco to Neil B. Brown and Patricia McCoy Brown on September 10, 1937. Lynn was deeply loved and will be missed by many. She is survived by her sister Judy Martine (Chet) of Orinda; her niece Mary McKeegan of Mill Valley, CA; and two nephews: Timothy McKeegan (Ashley) of Milwaukee, WI and Patrick McKeegan of Leavenworth, WA. She was predeceased by her husband Ned after 45 years of marriage.



Lynn graduated from Katherine Delmar Burke School in 1954, and from the University of California Berkeley in 1958. At Cal, she was a member of the Women's Athletic Association, Women's C Society, Prytanean and Torch & Shield. As a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority she made many lifelong friends.



She spent her career with Chevron Corporation, retiring after 30 years working at their corporate headquarters in San Francisco and later in San Ramon.



Lynn and Ned made their home in San Francisco for many years before moving to Lafayette and eventually Orinda. They joined the Orinda Country Club and later the Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert. They were active golfers in both clubs, making many friends in the process.



Lynn was best known for her skill and success on the tennis court. Born into an active tennis family, she joined the California Tennis Club in San Francisco as a junior member in 1949. She was granted Lifetime Membership after 50 years of continuous membership. Lynn enjoyed her greatest success playing in United States Tennis Association senior tournaments. From 1992 to 2016, Lynn was awarded 35 gold balls for winning national tournaments in singles and doubles. She also won 13 silver balls for second place and 7 bronze balls for third place. As a USTA American Team member in international tournaments she won two doubles championships in matches played in Croatia and Istanbul. Further evidence of her skill is that Lynn was a national and international champion in all four categories: Hardcourt, Clay, Grass & Indoor.



There are no services planned. If you wish, please make a gift in her memory to the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert.



