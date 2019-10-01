|
Lynn Lannes Parks
November 23, 1940 - August 21, 2019 Born in New Orleans, La. and died in Alameda CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, John D Parks Jr, and is survived by her son John Dalton Parks III (Lisa) of Tualatin, Or, daughter Holly Lannes Parks of Alameda, and sister Cynthia Westergaard of Atlanta, Ga.
Lynn was a resident of Birmingham, Al. and was an employee of McDonald Investments for 2 decades before retiring to Alameda in 2006. Her infectious smile welcomed everyone she met and she made many friends and lived a life full of love and laughter with them. She was an active volunteer and supporter of the arts. Her love of adventure and travel took her to many wonderful places across the US and abroad over 5 continents with family and friends. A proficient needle pointer, she worked commissioned canvases.
She was a graduate of Gulf Park College (Ms). Lynn was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Alameda where a Memorial Mass will be held on Friday October 11th at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held in Birmingham on November 14th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name at Alameda Point Collaborative.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019