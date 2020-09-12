1/1
Lynne Butler
1961 - 2020
Lynne Hunter Butler
12/31/61 – 5/26/20
Lynne Butler, age 58, passed away suddenly on May 26, at Mercy San Juan Hospital, from massive upper gastrointestinal bleeding. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Butler, and is survived by her mother, Marguerite, and sisters, Betsy of Marina Del Rey and Kathie of Boise Idaho, her dear friend, Jeff Ricker, San Francisco, and her beloved rescue cat "Lovebug".

Lynne was born at Sutter Memorial Hospital, Sacramento, on December 31, 1961. She was a graduate of Del Campo High School, Fair Oaks and majored in Political Science with an International Concentration from UCLA, where she was a member of DeltaDeltaDelta.

She worked for Goldman, Sachs in New York, as a Research Assistant, leaving that organization to undertake a five month journey to the Far East, covering Taiwan, China, Nepal, Thailand, Bali, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lynne settled in San Francisco where she worked for Hansen, McQuat as a Project Manager, working on environmental and climate issues. She worked briefly for the California Power Authority and later obtained her California real estate license.

Following several major accidents, and numerous surgeries, Lynne moved back to the Sacramento area to be near family.

At a later date, Lynne's ashes will be spread under the Marguerite Butler Tree, in the Point Arena Forest, Mendocino County.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
