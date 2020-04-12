|
|
M. Diane Yerby
December 23, 1934 - March 10, 2020Diane Yerby, age 85, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Diane was born in San Francisco, CA to the late Gilbert and Zelma Swartsel. She attended Lincoln High School and SF State University. Diane married William Yerby in 1955 and they had three children. She was an avid reader, loved the 49ers and trips with her dear friends from high school. Diane was a teacher for many years before retiring from Provident Credit Union. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Bill, daughter Maureen Rogers, great grandson Hunter Rogers and son-in-law Frank Mitchell. Diane is survived by her son Mike Yerby (Sue), daughter Linda Mitchell, sister Carolin Guerrero (Chuck), grandchildren Kevin Rogers, Brian Rogers, Stacy Yerby, Kelly Yerby, Kristen Mitchell, Ashley Stykel (Jeff) and great grandchildren Orion Rogers, Amaya Rogers and Sloan Stykel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020