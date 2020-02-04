|
|
Mabel Caroline Rogiani-Panelli
In Loving MemoryOn February 2, 2020, Mabel Panelli passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Ivo Panelli of Lucca, Italy. Devoted Mother of Steven Panelli (Julie) and Donna Panelli-Grogan (Mike). Loving Nonna of Danielle (Jesse), Jeffrey (Katie), Michael (Meryl) and Gregory. Youngest sister of the late Norma Rogiani, Catherine Sweet and Mary Grant. She is also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Mabel graduated from San Francisco's Galileo High School in the class of 1942. She lived in Millbrae for the past 55 years. Those who loved Mabel are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8th at 1PM at the Poplar Creek Golf Course, 1700 Coyote Point Dr., San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite memory of Mabel to share with her family and friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020