Madeline Gaul


1934 - 2019
Madeline Gaul Obituary
Madeline Antoinette Gaul

September 19, 1934 - July 8, 2019

Madeline Antoinette Gaul passed away peacefully July 8, 2019 in San Francisco at age 84.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, William Gaul; loving mother of Paul, Mark, and Michele Gaul; devoted grandma of Courtney, Danielle, Will, and Kayla Gaul; devoted mother-in-law of Carla Gaul and former daughter-in-law, Tami Gaul; preceded in by death by her sister, Josephine Calori. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Madeline was a lifelong resident of San Francisco and left a lasting impression to those she touched. She enjoyed gathering with her friends at Corpus Christi, playing bingo and sharing stories.
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation at 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019, with The Rosary at 7:00 pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Funeral Mass to be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 am at Corpus Christi Church, 62 Santa Rosa Ave, S.F. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in Madeline's memory to .


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
