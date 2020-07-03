Madeline Pierce

Madeline Martinez-Pierce

May 31, 1933 – June 4, 2020

Born on May 31, 1933, in New York City, Madeline grew up in Manhattan. She married Robert Pierce on December 27, 1964, in New York and subsequently they made their home, along with their trusted family Dobermann, Holly, in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Her husband died in 1975, and Madeline then moved to San Francisco in 1976, working as an Administrative Assistant for Wells Fargo Bank. After retirement she pursued a life of frequent foreign and domestic travel with her longtime partner, John Salisbury, whom she had met in a sketch class at the Fort Mason Art School. Their travels included Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Greece and Turkey as well as Mexico and South America. Madeline also loved visiting Hawaii. When not traveling, she enjoyed San Francisco, sketching scenes and creating watercolor paintings around the city, always appreciating nature, especially Stow Lake and the San Francisco Botanical Garden. Madeline loved a good cup of coffee and would set her daily San Francisco walking schedule around her proximity to the closest Starbucks. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving partner of over 20 years, local artist John Salisbury.



