Madeline Charlotte RamosAugust 23, 1927 - May 6, 2020Madeline Charlotte Ramos passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Celebration of her life will be held once Shelter In Place Orders are over.Madeline was born on August 23, 1927. She was born and raised in San Francisco. Madeline was the wife of the late Benjamin Ramos. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Madeline is the loving & devoted mother of the late Carolyn Rodrigues and Daniel Rodrigues and she is survived by her other loving children Carlene Garre (married to the late Frank Garre), Mardi Inaudi (married to Joseph Inaudi), Lynda Montoya, Larry Rodrigues (married to Rachelle Rodrigues) and Janet Davis from Madeline's first marriage to the late Peter Rodrigues. She is the devoted Nana to Brian Stritt, Lorraine Inaudi, Renee Inaudi, Mimi Muller, Natalie Montoya, Luis Montoya, Shelly Rodrigues, Kelly Jones, Elly Rodrigues, Daniel Rodrigues, Shana Gilford, Andrea Davis and Pete Davis. Madeline was also very proud to have 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 5 stepchildren and many nieces and nephews. Along with her two children who have passed, she will be joining her brother, John Daniel Wertzler, and sister, Susan Mondani, in heaven.Madeline grew up during The Great Depression and was no stranger to hard work. She even survived Tuberculosis as a young woman. She was a fighter and very strong woman. Growing up in San Francisco, with her brother Danny, they would sneak into Seals Stadium and share a lollipop to watch the Seals play. Madeline retired from the San Francisco Chronicle in 1989 after 32 years of service. Once Madeline retired, she dedicated her time to taking care of her grown children and grandchildren. This included trips to Cobb Mountain with all her grandchildren, taking them to doctor appointments, picking them up from school and even volunteering for the Shanti Project of San Francisco. Everyone who knew Madeline knew she was a die hard SF Giants fan. She would take her grandchildren to the ballpark any chance she got and spoiled them with tailgating and treats. She loved listening to the game sitting on the deck up at her daughters cabin on Cobb Mountain and would quote "I could sit here all day and enjoy the game". She loved spending time with family every chance she got and instilled the importance of family into all her children and grandchildren. Madeline will be missed for her great sense of humor, dirty jokes, love of baseball, her long and sometimes repeated stories. Nobody could tell a story like Madeline. She used to say she could die happy if she just got the chance to see the Giants win the World Series; she got to see it happen three times. Madeline would do anything for her children and grandchildren. The last year-and-a-half Madeline had been living with her daughter, Mardi, who cared for her.Donations may be made, in Madeline's honor, to The Salvation Army.