Mae Elizabeth Woo

Passed away peacefully on October 22 at the age of 87 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer. Mae is survived by her sons, Michael (Debbie) and Paul (Diane); and daughter, Angela (Roger). Preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Stanley, and her daughter, Joycelyn. Also survived by her five grandchildren who all were her favorites: Delaney, Craig, Trevor, Kyle and Kellie. Mae was preceded in death by her older sisters, Mabel, Jane and Ellen and her younger brother, Hanson. She is survived by her brother Chester and sisters Margie and Frances, and numerous step-siblings, nephews and nieces. Mae was born in San Francisco and was a lifelong Richmond District resident, being a trailblazer in 1959. She graduated in 1951 from Commerce High School and while raising a growing family, worked for many years at George Washington High School as a hard-working food service worker.
Mom was a loving, doting, and quietly strong matriarch who could whip up an outstanding meal and still be able to play a mean game of mah jong that night or head out to the casino to make her "contribution". She was beloved by her family and friends. The family wants to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support in the form of calls, cards, flowers and meals that provided much comfort to Mom in her final days.
Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
