Magdalene N. KatsigianisDecember 13, 1934 - August 11, 2020Died peacefully on August 11, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Christopher Peter Katsigianis; loving stepmother to Athena (Howard) Lowe, Portland, OR; and caring step-grandmother to Blake Lowe, Portland, OR. Beloved sister to Pagona (Nikolaus) Kastana, Patras, Greece; brother Andreas Koromila, and sister Maria Koromila. Nephew Timos Kastana, Patras, Greece. Godmother to Pauline Zakis, Las Vegas, NV. Proceeding her in death are her mother and father Nicholas and Aikaterine (Prasa) Koromila, brother Sotiri Koromila, and sister Vaso Koromila.Magdalene was born in Athens, Greece, and she came to the USA after she married Chris in Vancouver, Canada. They later reconfirmed their marriage in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in San Francisco, CA. She became a US citizen and went to beauty school, spending approximately 35 years working at Eve's Garden of Beauty in San Francisco, CA, until she retired. She was a life member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and The Holy Trinity Philoptochos "Friends of the Poor." Magdalene was a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars San Francisco, Auxiliary 1205.She often enjoyed traveling to Greece with her husband where they built a second home to spend time near family and friends. While living in San Francisco, her greatest pleasure was spending time with her husband, her church community, friends, and family. Magdalene was a devoted Orthodox Christian.Magdalene will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 999 Brotherhood Way San Francisco, CA 94132. Memo Line: In memory of Magdalene Katsigianis.May her memory be eternal.