Major Singh Purewal July 27, 1947 - May 15, 2019 Dr. Major Singh Purewal, 71, of Danville, CA, formerly of Foster City and Yuba City, passed away on May 15, 2019. Major leaves behind his wife, Pammy Purewal and his two children, Sharon Simi Purewal and David Purewal. He is also survived by his Mother, Naranjan Kaur Purewal, sisters Manjit Garcha, Jesbir Purewal and Bindy Grewal, brother Jugtar Purewal, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Major grew up in Linden and Yuba City where he worked on the family farm at a young age. He developed a strong work ethic, which he carried on throughout his life. He also developed a keen sense of humor. Major could find a way to lighten up any room with a good story, a joke or just his smile.



While working in the evenings, he made his way through undergraduate coursework at UC Davis and graduate coursework at the Southern California College of Optometry. Before long, he married Pammy, had their first child, and settled into Foster City for the next 35 years where he built a successful Optometry practice and became a pillar of the community.



Having recently retired, Major enjoyed golfing, working in the garden, playing with his pups Milo and Leo and spending time with family and friends. He always had a passion for travelling and was looking forward to exploring the world. His next adventure was to safari in Africa this summer.



Major was defined by his guiding faith, his unconditional love and support of family, his dedication to his children, his loyalty to friends, his gentle soul, his warm smile, his natural athleticism, his playful spirit, his go-getter attitude and his incredible work ethic. His bright energy will be missed by everyone he touched on this Earth, but especially by his family to whom he dedicated his life.



Services are to be held on Saturday, June 1 at 12 noon, at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward (32992 Mission Blvd). After the service, family and friends are invited to join at the Sikh Temple in Hayward (1798 D Street) for prayers and langar (a shared meal).



