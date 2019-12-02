|
|
Malcolm R. Cressy
Sept. 6 1935- Nov 29 2019Malcolm Cressy age 84 passed away peacefully on November 29th, 2019 in San Francisco.
He was born in New Orleans Louisiana and moved to San Francisco in 1979 where he started his lighting business The Malder Co. He operated the business for 40 years up to two weeks before his passing.
Along with lighting design he was also a talented Architectural Interior Designer. His most notable project being the interior of The Majestic Hotel in San Francisco.
He was a people person who made many meaningful friendships of all age groups. His genuine interest and kindness to others will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his cousins David and Laura Cressy, David Cressy Jr, Andree Landry, Nicholas Cressy, Jordan Cressy-Garcie, Suzanne Rabalais, and Roy Cressy.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, Ca. There will be an additional service in Mandeville Louisiana.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019