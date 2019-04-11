Resources More Obituaries for Manuel Brass Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Manuel Brass

Manuel Francis Brass June 16, 1931 - March 11, 2019 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

Manuel Francis Brass, aka Frank M. Brass, 87, loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, passed peacefully in his sleep and was born to eternal life on March 11, 2019, in the presence of his loving spouse.

He was born in St. Francis Hospital and he died in St. Francis Hospital.



Frank was born on June 16, 1931, in San Francisco. His father, Manuel F. Brass was born on the island of Fleurs in the Acores Islands near the coast of Portugal. His mother, Florence Cronin, was born in San Francisco. His two brothers, Wayne Brass and John R. Brass, predeceased him; his sister-in-law, Amelia Brass also predeceased him.

Frank is survived by his doting wife of 28 years, Sharlyne T. Palacio; his sons, Francis M. Brass and Anthony J. Brass; his daughters-in-law, Jennifer Brass and Michele Brass; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Owen, Jessica & Alexander; his sisters-in-law, Michele Burleson, Jeri-Lynn Corbe, Janis Palacio, Julie Palacio and Shirleen Brass; his brothers-in-law, Mitchell Palacio, Wayne Burleson, Bernard Corbe, Ben Palacio, II and Russell Palacio; and his cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sharlyne and Frank were married in November 1991 in Kealakekua, Hawaii.

Frank was pure San Francisco. He attended St. Anne School and St. Ignatius High School. He attended the University of San Francisco, received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, Philosophy & Spanish and was on the President's Honor Roll. He attended the University of San Francisco Law School and received his Juris Doctor. He was a member of the infamous "Cowards' Corner". He was admitted to the California State Bar in 1966.

Frank was in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, in the 7th Infantry Division in Korea. He was proud of his Combat Infantry Division experience.

Frank was a well-known and well respected workers' compensation attorney in San Francisco. He started with Mission Insurance and later worked as house counsel for Farmers Insurance Exchange and Fremont Insurance. He was later associated with the Law Offices of Charles P. Scully; Law Offices of Neyhart, Grodin & Beeson; Brennan & Brass; Luttringer, Brass & Cleveland; Green & Brass; Justice, Brass & Zuckerman; and Parente & Christopher.

Frank was appointed to his first term as a Commissioner on the State of California Workers' Compensation Appeals Board in 2001 by Governor Gray Davis. He was reappointed to his second term by Governor Arnold P. Schwarzengger. And, he was reappointed to an unprecedented third term by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. in 2015. Frank was known to be a thoughtful and fair jurist. He retired from the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board in 2018. The California Lawyers Association awarded Frank the 2018 Workers' Compensation Lifetime Achievement Award.

Frank was a well read man, a brilliant conversationalist and a kind gentleman. He had many friends and indulged people from all walks of life in conversation.

He was a soulful man. He was a friend to those who had no friends.

And, if personality is king, as it is in Hawaii, then Frank was royalty. He had a sparkling personality, and engaging wit and a good mind.

A public Celebration of the Life of Frank Brass will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, 1-4 p.m. at Delancey Street, 600 Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Donations may be made in his name to the John Burton Advocates for Youth.

