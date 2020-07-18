Manuel Garcia

Manuel Joseph Garcia
June 17, 1936 - July 16, 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach, mentor, and friend left us on July 16, 2020 at the age of 84 with his wife of over 66 years Barbara at his side.
Born in Aransas Pass, Texas, "Manny's" family moved to San Francisco in 1946. He graduated from Balboa High School in 1954. This is where he met the love of his life, "Bobbie". They were married in December of 1953 and celebrated the birth of son Robert (Bob) the following year. They welcomed their daughter, Gloria in 1957. In 1959 they moved to the Buri Buri neighborhood of South San Francisco and lived there for the next 33 years.
Manny began his career with Ray-O-Vac Batteries in 1954, starting as a warehouseman working with and for his father, Juan, and ultimately becoming the warehouse foreman for many years prior to his retirement in 1992.
Soon after moving to South San Francisco, Manny became involved with Pee Wee league baseball beginning an association with youth baseball that saw him coach different leagues with kids from 8 to 16 years. Manny often coached multiple teams, while at the same time serving as Commissioner of the League. Many of the youth who either played for or against Manny's teams considered him to be a mentor with these relationships evolving into friendships that lasted all his years. Manny's baseball passion was a family affair, with Bobbie and Gloria spending weekends at the ballpark, either watching his teams play, Bob's teams play, or just watching other kid's teams play. Needless to say, there was also time spent at Candlestick Park watching the San Francisco Giants.
In 1970 Manny and Bobbie became involved in and supported El Camino High School sports as athletic boosters. During this time, they befriended coaches, teachers, and administrators alike. In keeping with his role as mentor, Manny strengthened relationships with the former players that he coached in youth leagues, as well as engaged in new relationships with high school athletes. These relationships proved fruitful for all involved, with Manny gaining the trust and confidence of many students who would always find him willing to listen to their concerns or provide advice and assistance in their lives. 1972 saw the culmination of Manny's many contributions and accomplishments when he was named South San Francisco Man of the year.
An accomplished high school athlete in basketball and track, Manny continued his passion for sports for many years. He loved playing pick-up basketball games and could be found in gyms from San Francisco to San Mateo looking for games. He also found a new passion: tennis. To the sometime consternation of his wife, Manny could be found playing tennis during all hours of weekends and weeknights, as well as entering various local tournaments. His passion for tennis continued throughout his life.
Upon Manny's retirement in 1992, he and Bobbie moved to Spring Valley, California, not far from San Diego. The couple had discovered the beauty of the area while visiting Bobbie's mother Mary. Manny quickly adapted to his new home, making friends and serving as a leader in the community as an organizer of potlucks, barbecues, card games, and other activities. Another benefit was the discovery of Balboa Park in San Diego where Manny could be found playing endless hours of tennis with new-found partners. In recent years, Manny and Bobbie hosted friends for nights of playing "Greedy" and Bunco, as well as their Saturday night dinners and games of "Left, Right, Center" and Tripoley. The table won't quite be the same without Manny's good-natured banter and kidding around.
In addition to his great love for his wife and children, Manny had two other soft spots in his heart: his granddaughters Allie and Torrie. One of their fondest memories was listening to Papa Manny strum a guitar and sing the song "El Paso" with the girls accompanying him.
Manny is survived by his wife, Barbara; son Robert (Marianne); daughter Gloria DeLeon (Rick, deceased); granddaughters Allison (Chris), Victoria (Jon); sisters Irene and Diana; brothers David and Roger, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed more than words can express.
Due to Covid-19, services pending. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name to either The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, the American Heart Association
, or the charity of your choice
.