Manuel Victor Loera

April 30, 1924-February 17, 2019

Manuel, a native of Texas and long time resident of Piedmont, passed away in Concord on February 17 at the age of 94 years.
He enjoyed a long career as a Pianist and Music Teacher. Manuel also was a veteran of The U'.S. Army.
Preceded in death by his Wife Angelica Loera (1999) and daughter Juliettte Loera (1970), he is lovingly survived by his wife Evelyn Loera, sons Victor and Marco Loera, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and sisters Ophelia Ramirez and Natalie Mendez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday February 27, at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 3700 Dorisa Ave, Oakland, CA 94605. Inurnment 11 a.m. Thursday February 28 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
