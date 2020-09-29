1/1
Mara Amato
Mara Balanesi Amato
December 21, 1935 – September 15, 2020
Mara passed away peacefully September 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Mara was a committed and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Cosmo, who were happily married for 64 years; children - Michael (Mara), Yvonne (Joseph) and Angela (Howard); and eight grandchildren whom she adored – Melissa (Drew), Rachel, Jessica, Christopher, Rebecca, Kevin, Nicholas and Mia. She was the beloved big sister of Pola, Rosanna, and Sandra and a loving sister in-law, aunt, great aunt, and cousin to many in the Amato and Balanesi families. She is preceded in death by her parents Pietro and Iva Balanesi.
Mara was born December 21, 1935 and raised in San Francisco's Marina District, where she attended Sherman School, Marina Junior High, and Galileo High School. At Galileo High School, Mara met the love of her life, Cosmo. They were married in 1956 at Saints Peter & Paul Church and soon after started a family.
Mara was a dedicated and loving mother to her children, always supporting them with their school and after-school activities. She also ensured her children enjoyed wonderful vacations each summer travelling to Santa Cruz, Napa Valley, and Lake Tahoe.
As her children grew up, Mara began a distinguished 35-year career working as a paraprofessional at both Saints Peter & Paul and Sherman Schools. Mara also actively volunteered in the Salesian and North Beach communities and developed many long-lasting friendships. While her children were attending school, she served as president of the Mother's Club and was one of the founding members of the Salesian Girls' Auxiliary. Later, Mara supported the Salesian Cooperators, Salesian Boys' & Girls' Club, Young Men's Institute (YMI), and Italian Catholic Federation (ICF). At the ICF, Mara served as president for many years and wrote numerous entertaining articles for the "Bullentino". In 2006, the Salesian Boys' & Girls' Club named her "Woman of the Year!"
No description of Mara's life would be complete without recognizing her joy of being "Nonni" to her grandchildren and her strong love of family. When the grandchildren were young, she treasured baby-sitting and spending vacation days with them in Lake Tahoe. As her grandchildren grew older, she thoroughly enjoyed family trips and cruises to various fun destinations. She also loved attending holiday and reunion gatherings with her Balanesi family.
Because of Covid restrictions, the family held a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saints Peter & Paul School, the Salesian Boys' & Girls' Club, or the YMI in her honor.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
