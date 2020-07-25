Marc Howard Aarens



Marc Howard Aarens, of Richmond, California, passed away at home on his birthday June 29th 2020, from natural causes. He was laid to rest July 12, at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California.

Marc was born in 1947 in Los Angeles California, and graduated early with scholarships from Dorsey High School in 1964.

As the first name listed in the roster of the Pioneer Class of 1969 at newly built UC Santa Cruz Cowell College, Marc was ever a staunch Banana Slug supporter at annual reunions. He pursued graduate studies at UC Berkeley in Modern European History, including a year in Paris, passed the Oral Dissertation for his Ph.D in history, then changed course to take a Master's degree at the Goldman School for Public Policy. As a public policy analyst he did a brief stint with Chevron Oil, then began a long career at UC's Office of the President, retiring as Director of Academic Legislative Issues.

Marc was predeceased by his beloved mother, Lucille Goldberg Aarens in April this year; and by his father, Sheldon Edwin Aarens, a WWII Navy Lt. Commander who passed during Marc's freshman year at Santa Cruz.

He is survived by his loving sister, Debra Gail Aarens of Las Vegas, who adored and admired her big brother. Also mourning Marc are cousins and his numerous friends around the globe.

Marc was an enthusiastic world traveler who enjoyed the sites of ancient history, the pleasures of table and vine, viewing meteor showers in a dark mountain sky, and comradery around a campfire. Together we mourn the untimely loss of this dear brother and boon companion.

The family of Marc Howard Aarens wishes to thank all those who enriched his remarkable life.

Memorial bequests may be made to UC Santa Cruz Cowell College, or Jewish National Fund Trees For Israel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store