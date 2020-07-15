1/
Marc Lieberman
1942 - 2020
Marc Lieberman passed away from a stroke on June 29. Marc, the son of Annie and Jess Lieberman, was born and reared in San Francisco and retired to Atenas, Costa Rica in 2010. He will be missed by the many friends he made both in the United States and Costa Rica and remembered for his big heart and gentle nature.

Marc's interests were as varied as the jobs he had. He worked on light shows in the early days of the Fillmore Auditorium, owned and managed a coffee house in San Diego and managed the dining hall at Sequoia National Park. He was a voracious reader and played a beautiful guitar.

Marc is survived by his sister, JoAnn Lieberman (Charlie Wolff) and brother, Bruce Lerner (Patti Bengston) as well as nephews Matthew (Sara Goldware), Jeremy and David and great-niece Tessa Rose.

Marc suffered from cognitive decline during the last three years of his life. We are grateful to Marc's friends - Bonnie, Steven, Marcial, Sayde and Nelson - who helped him through this final chapter.

If there is a heaven, Marc is sitting on its front porch smoking a good cigar and sipping a Baileys on the rocks.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
