Marc Steven Schwarz
December 28, 1961 - January 31, 2020Marc Steven Schwarz loved to learn and enjoyed challenging mental tasks from a young age. He worked on complex puzzles and models as a boy and later in life shifted these interests and skills into computer problem solving. From a young age, he was interested in history, particularly the events of World War II. Marc was very well read in several fields spanning the humanities and the sciences.
Marc was an avid collector of unusual items, some vintage and valuable, some new and interesting. He had an expert eye for good finds and loved to take a chance on a product that may 'make it big'. His collections ranged from sports cards, guitars, strategy games, books and vintage computers.
Marc was a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew and a friend. He was a kind and generous person who loved to make us laugh. Marc passed away suddenly on January 31, 2020. His valiant spirit and kindness will remain forever.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Schwarz; father, Alvin Schwarz; sister, Julie Reisz; brother, Ken Schwarz; brother-in-law, Fred Reisz; sister-in-law, Cheryl Schwarz; nieces and nephews, Rosie, David and Jamie Schwarz; Raquel and Eli Reisz; uncles, Carl and Allen Friedlander; aunt, Elaine Pollack; cousins, Lisa, Matthew and Beth Pollack; and extended family and friends who loved him dearly.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on December 28, 1961. Marc moved with his family to California in 1969 and grew up in the Peninsula. Marc was a member of the first graduating class from the Uplands School in Hillsborough, CA in 1980.
Marc received a B.A. degree from Claremont Mckenna University, majoring in literature and political science; studied computer science at Yale University, earned an M.S. degree from The Ohio State University in computer science; an M.S. degree in computer science and artificial intelligence from New York University, and a Ph.D in cognitive psychology and systems design from New York University. He also enjoyed teaching and journalism during his years at university.
Professionally, Marc was an accomplish researcher and user-interface analyst for advanced technologies. Marc's intelligence, problem-solving skills and strategic thinking provided him the opportunity to work for many technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, Google and Facebook.
He was a thoughtful person who loved to give gifts and never forgot a birthday or holiday. Marc was vvery honest and curious and had a unique sense of humor. He was able to share his incredible knowledge about almost any topic.
He was sweet, sensitive and helpful. Marc's smart and caring nature will be greatly missed.
If considering memorial contributions, please donate to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020