Marcel Ospital Marcel Ospital passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 21, 2019. He is survived by his mother Marie, siblings, Genevieve Elizondo (Miguel), Joseph, Paul and Jean Pierre (Susan). Loving uncle to Danielle (Osmin), Jean Michel (Stacy), Christina, Jessica, Elizabeth, Bobby, Jimmy and Jeffrey and great uncle to Juliette.



He will always be remembered for his laughter and love of sports. He was a die-hard 49er, Giants and Warriors fan. Always a competitor whether playing baseball in front of the house, football, playing basketball at the Salesian Boys Club and the Basque League at NDV. Always gave 100% even at bowling.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Staff at Laguna Honda Hospital for their loving care.



Friends may visit between 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm followed by Rosary service at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6 at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City, CA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, March 7 at Notre Dame des Victoires Church. Internment with family at a later date.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary