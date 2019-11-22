|
Marcella Dee Genolio
July 12, 1936 - November 18, 2019Marcella passed away at her home in San Francisco on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Marcella is predeceased by her husband of over 40 years, John; her parents: Rachel Rice and Jesse Dee Rice and by her brother, Roger Rice. She is survived by her four children: Laureen, Larry (Maria), Elise and Marilyn (Mark); 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Marcella was born in Oklahoma and moved to California at the age of 6. Her high school years were spent at Ripon High School in Ripon. She moved to San Francisco at age 19.
She became a switchboard operator for the original phone company in San Francisco at the age of 20 where she met John.
John and Marcella's courtship started with several trips to the mountains of Pinecrest Lake. They got married September 28, 1958 at St. Paul's Church in San Francisco. Marcella was a member of the Women's Guild; worked bingo every Wednesday and took trips and traveled with the "St. Kevin's Gang'. Besides traveling, Marcella enjoyed cheering on her 49ers, going to Jazz festivals, crocheting, knitting, spending time with friends and family.
Marcella will be greatly missed by all.
All services will be held at St. Kevin Church, 704 Courtland, San Francisco. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 from 5-8pm and attend a Vigil Service at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26 at 11am. Burial to follow at Italian Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019