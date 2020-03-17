|
Marcella A. WhitneyMarcie passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, at the age of 94 in San Bruno, California. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, her father William, mother Alice, sisters Dolores Pfeifer and Dorothy Bradley, brothers Albert Bradley and John Bradley, her son John Whitney and daughter Joan Chasseur (Tom). She also leaves her daughters Janet Burns (Kevin), Susan Scalice (Bill), Patricia Alva (Rudy), son Mark Whitney and nephew Ed Pfeifer. She was a grandmother to 9 grandchildren (each of whom she told at one time that they were her favorite) and a great grandmother to 10 great grandchildren.
Marcie was energetic, fun-loving, devoutly faithful, and a little mischievous, did not hesitate to tell you where she stood on any subject, and was always willing to tell you a joke, gifting all of her children with a joke book that she created. She also loved gardening, but was never satisfied that she had enough red geraniums. And because Marcie was the "hostess with the mostest", family parties on various holidays at the Marcie Whitney household were legendary.
Unfortunately due to the Coronavirus, all services at this time will be private but will be followed by a celebration of her life at a date to be determined later this year.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020