San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Whitney

Add a Memory
Marcella Whitney Obituary
Marcella A. Whitney

Marcie passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, at the age of 94 in San Bruno, California. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, her father William, mother Alice, sisters Dolores Pfeifer and Dorothy Bradley, brothers Albert Bradley and John Bradley, her son John Whitney and daughter Joan Chasseur (Tom). She also leaves her daughters Janet Burns (Kevin), Susan Scalice (Bill), Patricia Alva (Rudy), son Mark Whitney and nephew Ed Pfeifer. She was a grandmother to 9 grandchildren (each of whom she told at one time that they were her favorite) and a great grandmother to 10 great grandchildren.

Marcie was energetic, fun-loving, devoutly faithful, and a little mischievous, did not hesitate to tell you where she stood on any subject, and was always willing to tell you a joke, gifting all of her children with a joke book that she created. She also loved gardening, but was never satisfied that she had enough red geraniums. And because Marcie was the "hostess with the mostest", family parties on various holidays at the Marcie Whitney household were legendary.

Unfortunately due to the Coronavirus, all services at this time will be private but will be followed by a celebration of her life at a date to be determined later this year.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now