Marcia Alvarez

Marcia L. Alvarez19 November 1945 – 23 June 2020After a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer, Marcia passed peacefully – finally free of pain.Pre-deceased by her parents Frank "Pancho" Alvarez and Emma-Basabe Alvarez, Dearest "Tia-Elle" Eleanor-Basabe Taddeuchi. Survived by her devoted brother Ron Alvarez (Judy), loving cousin Jim Taddeucci (Milen) cousins and many friends.A San Francisco native, Marcia attended NDV Grammar and High School, City College. Worked for RCA and then joined the SFPD Traffic Department at the S.F. Airport from which she retired.Marcia had a fierce and loyal love for family and friends, animals, politics; a champion for the under-served. Her giving of self along with her wit and stubbornness will always be remembered.Marcia's true passion was horses. Learning to ride at a young age, she owned two – her sweet "50" and feisty "Shiek." She loved to ride and watch them run.So Marcia, it's time to ride once again. Sit tall and straight in the saddle – the sky is blue, the field is golden and endless – And with the wind always at your back – ride straight into the arms of heaven.A special thanks to Kaiser Hospice S.F., Jennifer, Denise and Hal; your caring and support carried us through. Angels do walk among us!Donations in Marcia's name can be made to Kaiser Hospice S.F., the S.F. SPCA, or your local food bank.A gathering will be held when circumstances will allow.