Marcia Mary Bourne(nee Rivero)
September 3, 1949 - October 2, 2019 Beloved wife of John for 50 years, cherished mother to Mollie O'Kane (Stephen), Megan Bourne (Luz Maria), Michael Bourne (Crystal) and the late John Jr. Adored Ducky and Grand Marcia to Joaquin, Dugald, Nina, Niall, Catherine and Niamh. Dear sister to Margaret Early, Josephine Rivero-Beck, Philomena Mangan, Therese Rivero-Sapp, Wendy Brennan, Elaine O'Rourke, Bridget Rivero and the late Mark Rivero Jr. Wonderful Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
To greet her in Heaven, along with her son and brother, will be her grandson Aidan, her parents Mark and Josephine, as well as Brendan O'Rourke and Shayla Small.
Marcia attended St. Anne Grammar School, Presentation High School and City College of San Francisco. She was active in Girl Scouts as both a scout and later as a leader. Marcia also worked as a teacher's aide at St. Gabriel Parish School for over 10 years, a time that she cherished very much.
Our family would like to thank UCSF and Hospice by the Bay for their support.
A Vigil at St. Gabriel, 2559 40th Ave. in SF will take place Monday, October 14, 2019 at 7pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated the following day at 11am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019