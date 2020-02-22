|
|
Marcia E. KelleyMarcia passed away peacefully on Feb 19 at Smith Ranch Nursing Facility in San Rafael.
Marcia was born in Middleton, Nova Scotia, Canada. She obtained her nursing degree at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal Quebec in 1960. In 1965 she decided to come to California to pursue her nursing career. She nursed at the Children's Hospital, California Street (CPMC), San Francisco and then remained in California after her retirement.
Marcia was a gentle and kind person. During her last few months as her health deteriorated she never complained.
Her family, who live in Alberta Canada are extremely appreciative for the many people who were involved in her care and support.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA 415-453-8440.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020