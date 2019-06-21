Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Kerns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Anne Kerns

Obituary Condolences Margaret Anne Kerns Margaret Anne McGowan Kerns passed away after a valiant struggle against pancreatic cancer at the age of 87 on June 20, 2019. Margaret Anne was born on April 21, 1932, the eldest of 7 children of the late Nora and Joseph McGowan; sister of Bill (the late Lucille) McGowan, Jerry (Lucky) McGowan, Kathleen (the late Leo) Urmini, Eileen (Mike) Lucas, Cecilia (Bob)Buckley, and the late Mary Clark, and sister-in-law of Mel Clark, devoted wife of the late Clark Kerns, mother of Mary (Rich) McLinden, Patricia Kerns, Joann Kerns, Daniel (Barbara Searles) Kerns, Kathleen (Tony) Pinkham, Sharon Fair, Maggie (Gene) Vittori, Jean (Frank) Williamson, and the late Eileen Kerns Dewey. Grandmother of Meghann, the late Timmy, Christopher, Erin, David, Sara, Theresa, Jennifer, Jonathan, Stephan, the late Ricky, Christopher, Danielle, Lucinda, Matthew, Amanda and Emily; great-grandchildren Leila, Samantha, Caitlin and Kayla and three more on the way, and survived by countless nieces, nephews and godchildren.

A native San Franciscan, she graduated from St. Paul's grammar and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Notre Dame, Belmont and a masters of Pastoral Ministry from University of San Francisco. She began playing piano at St. Paul's grammar school in 3rd grade and playing the church organ in the 7th grade. She loved bringing people to God through music. She worked at Holy Angels Church, Colma as the music director for 58 years, she taught CCD for 53 years, also serving President of the Holy Angels Women's Guild and volunteering at numerous events. Margaret Anne worked with the youth ministry at St. Peter Church, Pacifica for over a decade. She taught English, religion and music at St. Paul's High School from 1972 - 1987 and was a member of St. Paul's High School Alumni. She also taught at Immaculate Conception Academy for two years. Margaret Anne enjoyed volunteering her love of music at the Music Makers in San Francisco Park & Rec, Alma Via Senior Living, the monthly first Saturday mass at Holy Cross Cemetery and countless other events and celebrations, including funerals and weddings.

Margaret Anne loved square dancing with the Caper Cutters and other Bay Area square dance groups. She continued dancing with the Caper Cutters until her diagnosis in January. She loved to travel with friends and family. To her, family was number one. Margaret Anne continued in her chosen profession playing music at both St. Paul's and Holy Angels Church masses the weekend before she died.

Friends may visit after 5:00pm and are invited to a Rosary at 6:30pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Paul Church, 221 Valley St., San Francisco, CA 94131. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Margaret Anne requested donations be made to the St. Paul's Preservation Fund RE: Stain Glass Window Restoration Program.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries