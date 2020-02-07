|
Margaret Lee 'Peggy' AronstamMargaret Lee Aronstam, fondly known as 'Peggy', passed away peacefully in her home on January 26, 2020. Peggy was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 23, 1927. She attended Newtrier High School and then the Francis W. Parker School when her family moved to Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. After college she was the Assistant to the Vice President at N.W. Ayer Advertising.
In 1952, Peggy moved to Savannah, Georgia, where she raised her family. She was involved with the newly formed Savannah Symphony and volunteered at the Bethesda Boys Home. She had an active social life and cultivated wonderful friendships.
Peggy married the love of her life, Charlie Aronstam, in March of 1972 and moved to Atherton. She was involved with the Allied Arts Guild and was a member of the Lower Peninsula Symphony League. She hosted numerous Bridge tournaments benefiting the . Peggy and Charlie shared forty-seven years together traveling the world and spending time at their vacation home in Lake Tahoe with family and friends. They spent their days golfing, hiking, boating, cross country skiing, playing Bridge and dominoes. They were avid supporters of the Stanford football and basketball teams. They enjoyed attending performances of the SF Symphony and Ballet. They were members of the Stanford Golf Club, Menlo Circus Club and Glenbrook Golf Club. Together they created a fellowship in the field of pediatric food allergy research at Lucile Packard.
Peggy's favorite quote was 'God is love'. This is how she lived each day of her life. One of love for her family and friends of which she had many. Her love of family was her greatest joy. She was a rare treasure and a cherished gift to us all. She will be missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives.
Contributions may be made to the Charles and Peggy Aronstam Fellowship in Child Health at the Lucile Packard Foundation or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020