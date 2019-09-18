Home

Margaret "Peggy" Baccelli

Margaret "Peggy" Baccelli Obituary
Margaret Baccelli

Margaret "Peggy" Baccelli passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday, September 10th at the age of 91. She was born Margaret Jane Littmann in San Pedro California in 1928.
A funeral mass will be held 10 am, Monday October 7th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 5450 S. Lemay Ave. Fort Collins, Colorado 80525. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Peggy's full obituary.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
